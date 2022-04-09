Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,441 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 578.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

