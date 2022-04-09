Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

