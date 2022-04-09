Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.18 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $131.82 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

