Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

