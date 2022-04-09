Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $312.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $295.70 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

