Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

