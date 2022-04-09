Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) vs. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Head to Head Comparison

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Novozymes A/S 2 2 3 0 2.14

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 188.22%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus target price of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 514.87%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 7.54 -$178.29 million ($1.24) -4.59 Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.35 $432.79 million $1.74 39.72

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -161.05% -42.04% -22.24% Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

