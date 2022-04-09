Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $106.02. 3,077,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

