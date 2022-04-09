Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nuwellis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

