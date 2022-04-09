NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.13

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.13 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 196.22 ($2.57). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.60), with a volume of 113,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 209.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a market cap of £101.71 million and a P/E ratio of 103.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

