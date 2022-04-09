Olin Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of OLN opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Olin has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.06%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.