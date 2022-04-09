OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “
OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.
OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
