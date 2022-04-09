On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

