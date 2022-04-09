OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.30. OneSpan shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1,077 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

