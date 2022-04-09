Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 4,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

