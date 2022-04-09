onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

