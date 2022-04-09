onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.95.
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
