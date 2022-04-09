Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 9,742 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,059 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $603,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

