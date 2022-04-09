Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 2,597,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,105. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.