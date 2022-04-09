Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178,162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.41. 7,760,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,184. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

