Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 387,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Iron Mountain by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.