Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

