Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.49. 588,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.34 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

