Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 2,322,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,455. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

