Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

