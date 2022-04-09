Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7,463.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 56,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

