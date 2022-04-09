Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.15 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

