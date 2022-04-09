Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

