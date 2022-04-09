Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $16.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

