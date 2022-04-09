Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $224,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,715. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.