Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,533 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 6,556,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,153. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

