Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

