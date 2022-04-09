Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 511,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 511,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

