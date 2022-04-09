Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.