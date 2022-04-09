OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

