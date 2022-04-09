Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.20.

ORA stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

