Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.51 ($0.11). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 8.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 491,429 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.71.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 50,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,557.38).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.