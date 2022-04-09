Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
