OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $278,994.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00285062 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006559 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.83 or 0.01719289 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

