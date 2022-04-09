Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.51% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

