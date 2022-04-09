PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.07.

PCAR stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

