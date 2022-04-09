PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.07.
PCAR stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.
In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.