PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PD opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

