PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

