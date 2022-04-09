Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,002 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

