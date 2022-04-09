Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

PSQ opened at $11.99 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

