Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $295.80 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $269.31 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $319.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

