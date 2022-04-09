Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

