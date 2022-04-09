Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

