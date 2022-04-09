Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $99.39 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

