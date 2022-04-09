Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

