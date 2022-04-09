Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,108 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,882 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,697 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 729,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

